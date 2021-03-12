Jets announce creation of athletic care and performance department

Getty Images

The Jets have a new head coach in Robert Saleh and they are creating a new approach to their athletic training in hopes of making sure he has a full complement of players available.

The team announced on Thursday that they have created an athletic care and performance department that will be headed up by Dr. Brad DeWeese. DeWeese has been the head of sports physiology at the United States Olympic Committee’s Winter Division and the assistant athletic director of sports performance at East Tennessee State in the past.

In a release from the Jets, DeWeese said he comes to the team with designs on building a training program that is “the model for other NFL teams” and focuses on making sure players are healthy, strong, and fast.

“We are sincerely going to take an objective approach to training and performance first,” DeWeese said. “Our job is to make sure when Coach Saleh looks down the sideline, he has the maximum number of players available and that those players are going to be strong and they’re going to be fast. And we are going to look under every rock and make sure everything we do is sound. We’re going to maximize the training from the weight room with what I call a sprint-based model.”

DeWeese’s department will oversee the team’s athletic trainers, strength and conditioning staff, and nutrition staff along with rehabilitation work for injured players.