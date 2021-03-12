Lavonte David: I’m just trying to win more Super Bowls

Getty Images

After the Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV, head coach Bruce Arians was clear that he didn’t want the team’s pending free agents to end up elsewhere.

Lavonte David signed a two-year deal to stick with Tampa Bay, and echoed his head coach’s sentiment when addressing the media on Friday.

“I didn’t want to go nowhere,” David said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com. “I have a legacy here I’m trying to chase. I’m just trying to win more Super Bowls.”

David also noted the close-knit nature of the 2020 Buccaneers, which has made members of the team want to come back.

“It takes a whole village to win,” David said. “The bond we shared this year, it’s like no other.”

Part of that was illustrated by quarterback Tom Brady agreeing to a contract extension that will give the Buccaneers some salary cap relief to sign other players.