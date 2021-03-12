Mario Addison agrees to pay cut to stay with Bills

Getty Images

The Bills are trying their hardest to keep the gang all together in hopes of taking another step in 2021.

They agreed to terms with offensive lineman Daryl Williams earlier Friday after previously getting deals done with Micah Hyde, Andre Smith and Matt Milano.

Now, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bills have restructured the contract of defensive end Mario Addison. That comes on the heels of restructures for Mitch Morse and Vernon Butler.

Rapoport said the three agreed to small pay cuts to give the Bills cap room, though the players likely have the ability to make it back in incentives.

Addison was scheduled to make $6.625 million in base salary and count $10.19 million against the salary cap.

Addison, 33, joined the Bills last year and played 15 games with seven starts. He made 30 tackles, five sacks and four pass breakups.