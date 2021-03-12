Matt Milano: Culture brewing in Buffalo is unreal

Getty Images

Linebacker Matt Milano signed a four-year deal to remain with the Bills this week and that came as a bit of a surprise given the way things looked last month.

A report in February indicated that Milano would hit the open market, but the linebacker told reporters on Friday that he was focused on finding a way to stay where’s he’s been for the last four years.

“I just told my agent, ‘I love Buffalo. I want to be in Buffalo. I love what they got going on there and see if we can make something happen,'” Milano said. “I think that’s what we did. It was a fair deal kind of for both sides. The culture that’s brewing there right now is unreal. We got a little taste of it last year and the past four years. It’s something that I want to continue on for the next four years.”

Other Bills players appear to agree with Milano as tackle Daryl Williams, linebacker Andre Smith and safety Micah Hyde have all signed new deals with the team before the start of free agency.