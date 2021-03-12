Micah Hyde: Josh Allen’s presence helps the Bills attract free agents

Getty Images

Bills defensive back Micah Hyde says Buffalo is an attractive destination for free agents who want to win.

Hyde said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that with quarterback Josh Allen in Buffalo, there’s every reason for a veteran who wants to win a ring to sign with the Bills. Hyde thinks coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane can come up with a very attractive sales pitch for free agents who want to win a Super Bowl.

“This isn’t the old Buffalo, this is the new Buffalo, this is the Josh Allen Buffalo,” Hyde said. “We’re winning ball games, scoring points and playing well on defense. So I’m excited to see what Beane and Sean are able to do with some free agents.”

It has not always been easy for Buffalo to attract free agents, but Hyde says things have changed. With a franchise quarterback in place and the Bills coming off an appearance in the AFC Championship Game, Buffalo is a place to go for players who want to win.