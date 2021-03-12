Micah Hyde: Josh Allen’s presence helps the Bills attract free agents

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 12, 2021, 1:30 PM EST
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

Bills defensive back Micah Hyde says Buffalo is an attractive destination for free agents who want to win.

Hyde said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that with quarterback Josh Allen in Buffalo, there’s every reason for a veteran who wants to win a ring to sign with the Bills. Hyde thinks coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane can come up with a very attractive sales pitch for free agents who want to win a Super Bowl.

“This isn’t the old Buffalo, this is the new Buffalo, this is the Josh Allen Buffalo,” Hyde said. “We’re winning ball games, scoring points and playing well on defense. So I’m excited to see what Beane and Sean are able to do with some free agents.”

It has not always been easy for Buffalo to attract free agents, but Hyde says things have changed. With a franchise quarterback in place and the Bills coming off an appearance in the AFC Championship Game, Buffalo is a place to go for players who want to win.

5 responses to “Micah Hyde: Josh Allen’s presence helps the Bills attract free agents

  1. lol!!!

    You need money first.

    Josh Allen willl command 35 mil per because he can, even though none of these qbs can be carried at such a rate and be on a good team taking up 1/4 of the cap.

    They have no cap space after the awful Milano value. They have 12 million. It takes 7 mil to sign rookies.

    Numerous guys may want just a 1 year deal because the cap goes up next year.

    Buffalo may find themselves in a pickle like KC before even sniffing a sb.

    lol!

  2. Some teams and players get really excited about just making it to the postseason…

  3. Allen is a highly talented franchise QB with the playing attitude of a bone-crushing LB. I can see why top players want to have him as a teammate.

  4. This whole team x ‘can’t attract free agents’ is a myth. These guys go to the highest bidder. Always have always will. If Mars had an NFL team and somebody was paying substantial money to play there, that’s where the dudes would go.

    Mario Williams went to Buffalo long before Josh Allen was there.

  5. They 12 million in cap space. Still have to sign some offensive linemen, both Feliciano and Williams are FA. I would think those 2 combined would be around 10-12 million.

    Will they have enough $ to make a splash on someone else?

