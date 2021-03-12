NFL stadiums have been used to administer 1 million vaccinations

Getty Images

The NFL and its 32 teams pledged early this year that all stadiums and team facilities would be available for America’s COVID-19 vaccination effort, and the results have been impressive.

Today the league announced that its stadiums and facilities have been used to administer 1 million vaccinations.

Shortly after President Biden was inaugurated, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pledged the league’s full support in helping Americans get vaccinated.

“The NFL and our 32 member clubs are committed to doing our part to ensure that vaccines are as widely accessible in our communities as possible,” Goodell wrote in a letter to Biden. “To that end, each NFL team will make its stadium available for mass vaccinations of the general public in coordination with local, state, and federal health officials.”

The NFL also used the Super Bowl to promote vaccinations, and gave 7,500 free tickets to vaccinated health care workers.