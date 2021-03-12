Packers release John Lovett

USA TODAY Sports

John Lovett tore his ACL while playing for the Packers in November and he won’t be rehabbing as a member of the team this offseason.

The Packers announced that they released Lovett on Friday. He was set to make $780,000 during the 2021 season.

Lovett was claimed off of waivers from the Chiefs last August and opened the season on the practice squad. He got called up in September and played in eight games as a tight end and fullback before being injured. He ran three times for six yards while playing 45 offensive snaps and recorded four tackles on special teams.

The Packers have Robert Tonyan, Jace Sternberger, 2020 third-round pick Josiah Deguara, Dominique Dafney, and Isaac Nauta listed at tight end.