Patriots agree to three-year deal with Justin Bethel

The Patriots aren’t just bringing back Cam Newton on Friday.

Per Mike Reiss of ESPN, New England has also agreed to terms with cornerback Justin Bethel on a three-year, $6 million deal. Bethel was slated to become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the league year.

Bethel is a heavy special teams contributor, playing 84 percent of the unit’s snaps in 2020. Bethel spent his first six seasons with Arizona before signing with Atlanta in 2018. He also played for Baltimore in 2019 before landing with New England.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Bethel has four career interceptions, four forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, and 225 total tackles.