Pernell McPhee stays with Ravens

Pernell McPhee said he wanted to stay with the Ravens. The Ravens agreed.

McPhee, a linebacker who was set to become a free agent next week, has instead agreed to terms with the Ravens on a new deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 32-year-old McPhee originally arrived in Baltimore as a fifth-round draft pick in 2011. He played four seasons for the Ravens, then three in Chicago and one in Washington before returning to Baltimore in 2019.

Last year McPhee played 43 percent of the Ravens’ defensive snaps and had three sacks and one forced fumble.