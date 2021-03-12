Ravens add cap space by restructuring Marcus Peters’ deal

Getty Images

The Ravens have added a bit of cap space ahead of the start of the new league year next week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have restructured the contract of cornerback Marcus Peters. The move will open $3.5 million of space for the Ravens.

Peters had a base salary of over $11.48 for the 2021 season and a cap hit over $13.48 million. He’s signed for next season with a $10 million base salary and a cap hit that will now rise by the same amount it went down this season.

Peters had 52 tackles, four interceptions, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 14 games for the Ravens last season. He had another interception in the postseason.