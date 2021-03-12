Report: B.J. Finney likely returning to Steelers

Getty Images

The Steelers will need a new center due to Maurkice Pouncey’s retirement and it appears one candidate for the job will be a player on his second tour of duty with the team.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that B.J. Finney is taking a physical at the Steelers facility on Friday. If all goes well, Finney is expected to sign with the team.

Finney signed with the Steelers as an undrafted rookie in 2015 and spent his rookie season on the practice squad. He played 59 games and made 13 starts over the next four seasons before moving on to Seattle. Finney was traded to the Bengals last season for defensive end Carlos Dunlap and the Bengals released him last week.

The Steelers have also re-signed J.C. Hassenauer since Pouncey announced he is done playing and could add other players to the mix in the coming months.