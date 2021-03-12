Report: Brandon Brooks agrees to restructure deal

Getty Images

A report last week indicated the Eagles have had trade discussions about offensive guard Brandon Brooks. Now comes word from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN that Brooks has agreed to restructure his contract to help the team with cap space.

It is unclear whether the team remains interested in dealing Brooks or if this signals his return for 2021.

Brooks missed the 2020 season after tearing his Achilles, but he was able to return to practice before the year was out. He is signed through the 2024 season and was scheduled to make a guaranteed salary of $10.4 million for 2021.

Right tackle Lane Johnson was willing to restructure his contract to help the Eagles, John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports, but the team now doesn’t need to rework Johnson’s contract.