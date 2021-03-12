Report: Cam Newton re-signing with Patriots

Getty Images

Cam Newton and the Patriots are running it back.

The quarterback is re-signing with New England on a one-year deal, according to a report from Jim McBride of the Boston Globe.

Newton signed with the Patriots in July of last year to a one-year, $1.75 million contract. He started 15 games for the club in 2020, throwing for 2,657 yards with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Newton’s 82.9 passer rating was 28th among 35 qualified passers.

But Newton was one of the league’s most effective runners at quarterback, account for 592 yards on the ground and 12 rushing touchdowns. He also caught a pair of passes for 35 yards with a TD.

Newton joins Jarrett Stidham and Jake Dolegala as New England quarterbacks under contract. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, signing Newton will not stop the Patriots from making another move at QB this offseason.