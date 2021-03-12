Report: Cardinals won’t tender Trent Sherfield

Getty Images

The Cardinals will not tender receiver Trent Sherfield as a restricted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Meida reports.

Sherfield, 25, became a core special teams player over the past two seasons. He saw 202 special teams snaps in 16 games in 2019 and 222 special teams snaps in 15 games in 2020.

He has 18 tackles and four fumble recoveries the past three seasons.

Sherfield has 28 catches for 340 yards and a touchdown in his career as a receiver. That includes five catches for 50 yards in 2020.

He has played 44 career games with four starts.