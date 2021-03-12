Report: Chargers tender Tyree St. Louis

Getty Images

The Chargers released offensive guard Trai Turner, clearing $11.5 million in cap space. They have work to do in rebuilding their offensive line to protect Justin Herbert.

Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports the Chargers have tendered offensive lineman Tyree St. Louis, an exclusive rights free agent.

St. Louis will compete for a starting job.

He started two games at right guard in place of Turner last season and ended up playing five games.

St. Louis entered the NFL as a undrafted free agent, signed by the Patriots in 2019. As a rookie, he spent time on the practice squads of the Patriots, Colts and Chargers.