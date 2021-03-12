Report: Chiefs have engaged in discussions to re-sign Mike Remmers

Getty Images

The Chiefs released their two starting offensive tackles on Thursday and their starting center is expected to depart in free agency.

But the club has apparently begun the process of re-vamping their offensive line.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Kansas City has recently engaged in discussions to bring back offensive lineman Mike Remmers and is hoping for a return.

Remmers took over as the team’s right tackle when Mitchell Schwartz went down with a back injury. Remmers then moved to left tackle for Super Bowl LV when Eric Fisher tore his ACL in the AFC Championship Game.

Last season was Remmers’ first with the Chiefs. He played the 2019 season with the Giants, and has previously spent time with the Vikings, Panthers, Rams, Chargers, Buccaneers, and Broncos.