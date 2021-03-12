Report: Giants re-signing C.J. Board to one-year deal

Getty Images

The Giants will retain one of their restricted free agents, re-signing wide receiver C.J. Board to a one-year deal, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Board has bounced between several teams since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga, but received his first significant playing time for New York in 2020.

He caught 11 passes for 101 yards in 14 games for the club, with four starts. He was also on the field for 20 percent of the Giants’ special teams snaps.

Prior to his arrival with the Giants, Board spent time with the Raiders, Titans, Browns, and Jaguars. He appeared in four games for Jacksonville in 2019, making a pair of receptions for 31 yards.