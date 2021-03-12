Report: Seahawks not tendering Jordan Simmons

Getty Images

The Seahawks will not tender offensive guard Jordan Simmons, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports.

Simmons is a restricted free agent.

He still could return to Seattle, just not on the restricted free agent tender, Henderson adds. That’s what happened last offseason.

The Seahawks declined to tender Simmons as an exclusive rights free agent last March but re-signed him in April.

Simmons started six games last season and split time at left guard with Mike Iupati, who recently retired.

Simmons appeared in 14 games in 2020, seeing action on 593 offensive snaps and 67 on special teams. His only other game time came in 2018 with the Seahawks when he played six games and started three.

Simmons missed 2019 with a knee injury.

He entered the NFL in 2017 with the Raiders and spent time on their practice squad as a rookie.