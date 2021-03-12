Ron Rivera: Washington is “not desperate” to make a splash in free agency

Getty Images

Washington is one of the few football teams with plenty of available salary cap space going into free agency next week, but coach Ron Rivera doesn’t want agents getting any ideas about his team overspending.

Rivera said he’s far more interested in building with players who can grow with the franchise over time than in making a splash with high-profile free agent signings.

“We’re not desperate,” Rivera said, via ESPN. “There’s no immediate need to have to, got to, must. We’re looking to build a winning, sustainable culture.”

The biggest immediate question in Washington is whether the Football Team will use some of its $39 million in cap space to sign a starting quarterback. Currently, the quarterbacks on the roster are Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen and Steven Montez, and those three will surely not be the only quarterbacks on the roster when training camp starts. But Rivera doesn’t sound like he’s going to overspend if the right player isn’t available, at quarterback or any other position.