Steelers sign B.J. Finney to one-year deal

Getty Images

What was expected has come to pass, as the Steelers announced they’ve signed offensive lineman B.J. Finney to a one-year deal on Friday.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported earlier on Friday that Finney was at the Steelers facility and was likely to sign.

Finney started his career with Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent in 2015, and spent five seasons with the club. He signed a two-year deal with Seattle last spring, but was traded to Cincinnati midseason. Finney appeared in just one game for the Bengals.

Finney played 59 games for the Steelers from 2016-2019, starting 13. Pittsburgh is in need of offensive line depth, particularly after the retirement of center Maurkice Pouncey. Earlier this week, the Steelers announced they re-signed J.C. Hassenauer to a one-year deal.