The 2021 draft won’t be virtual (at least not for the teams)

While the chances of a huge crowd in Cleveland for the 2021 draft remains unlikely, this year’s process for selecting incoming rookies won’t play out with coaches and General Managers working from home.

The NFL has informed its teams (and its in-house media conglomerate) that teams will be permitted to work the draft from their draft rooms this year. Those in the draft rooms must follow physical-distancing protocols and wear masks.

There will be no eating or drinking allowed in the draft rooms, and every team must submit a plan for the 2021 draft to the league office by March 26.

While it won’t be a normal draft, it’s a huge step toward the normalcy that could be returning by July 4, with perhaps full normalcy (and full stadiums) in September.