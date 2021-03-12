The 2021 draft won’t be virtual (at least not for the teams)

Posted by Mike Florio on March 12, 2021, 11:59 AM EST
2020 NFL Draft - Round 1
While the chances of a huge crowd in Cleveland for the 2021 draft remains unlikely, this year’s process for selecting incoming rookies won’t play out with coaches and General Managers working from home.

The NFL has informed its teams (and its in-house media conglomerate) that teams will be permitted to work the draft from their draft rooms this year. Those in the draft rooms must follow physical-distancing protocols and wear masks.

There will be no eating or drinking allowed in the draft rooms, and every team must submit a plan for the 2021 draft to the league office by March 26.

While it won’t be a normal draft, it’s a huge step toward the normalcy that could be returning by July 4, with perhaps full normalcy (and full stadiums) in September.

  2. A 3 day draft over several hours each day and you expect them to have no food or drink in the draft room? Rules like this will just lead the participants to go out in the hallway or some other non regulated space to eat or drink. Where they will likely not be as social distanced as could be controlled in the draft room if they allowed it there.

  3. If the NFL is smart, they’ll keep last year’s format at least regarding the draftees. GOod article in this morning’s WaPo about that.

  4. Here in Florida, normal returned months ago, bit it is nice to see other places coming around.

  5. No eating or drinking? 6 feet apart (so no high fives and/or handshakes)? This almost sounds like a set up. Hopefully the NFL doesn’t turn the draft into one big fine collection.

  6. They had thousands of vaccinated medical workers at the Super Bowl. Why wouldn’t they also allow vaccinated people to attend the draft? And by the draft vaccinations should be close to available for all ages across the board so if people are vaccinated already why would they have to be wearing masks in the draft rooms with the people who they are already working with every day?

