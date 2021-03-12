Tom Brady: We’re keeping the band together

USA TODAY Sports

Word of Tom Brady‘s extension broke on Friday morning and Brady made it official a short time later.

Brady posted a picture to Twitter of his contract signing. Brady is wearing a sweatshirt with the No. 7 on it and the caption to the photo references the goal for Brady and the Buccaneers in the 2021 season.

“In pursuit of 8 . . . LFG @Buccaneers we’re keeping the band together,” Brady wrote.

Brady’s extension runs through the 2022 season and reportedly includes three voidable years that help the Bucs lower his 2021 cap hit by $19 million. That makes it easier to keep the band together and the team has kept at least two other key players from the championship squad this week.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin got the franchise tag on Tuesday and linebacker Lavonte David signed a two-year extension, which leaves the likes of Shaq Barrett, Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, and Leonard Fournette still unsigned for next season.