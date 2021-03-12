Tyler Shatley re-signs with Jaguars

Getty Images

The Jaguars held onto left tackle Cam Robinson with a franchise tag this week and they’ve also struck a deal to hold onto another member of their offensive line.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team has re-signed Tyler Shatley. It’s a one-year deal with no financial terms reported at this time.

Shatley has been with the Jaguars since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and he made a career-high 10 starts during the 2020 season. He saw time at both guard and center and the ability to play multiple spots on the line makes him a useful piece on the Jacksonville line.

With Robinson tagged and Shatley signed, the Jaguars have no impending free agents on their offensive line.