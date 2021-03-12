Urban Meyer expects Jaguars to play one London game in 2021

Getty Images

During NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s press conference before Super Bowl LV, he said that the NFL is planning to play international games in 2021 after calling them off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four games in London had been on the docket along with one game in Mexico City. The Jaguars were scheduled to play in two of those London games after playing in the United Kingdom once a year since 2013.

There’s been no word on the plans for the coming season, but Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said on Friday that he is not planning on multiple trips across the Atlantic. Meyer spoke to reporters at The Players Championship golf tournament and said, via Hays Carlyon of 1010XL, that he expects to play one game in London during his first season running the Jaguars.

Meyer said the NFL will solidify plans for those international games in early May. The full NFL schedule is expected to be released in mid-May.