Vikings make progress toward their goal of a full home stadium in 2021

Getty Images

The powers-that-be in Minnesota have begun to increase fan capacity at sporting events in the state. The state’s pro football team, which had no home fans throughout 2020, is very happy about that.

“We applaud Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health for their announcement to begin increasing fan capacity at all Minnesota professional sports venues,” the Vikings said in a statement. “The return of in-person sporting events can not only help unite us as a community and bring hope to Minnesotans after such a challenging year, but it also can reanimate our downtowns and bring back thousands of visitors who support the critical hospitality industry.

“The Vikings top priority in 2021 is to safely welcome fans back to U.S. Bank Stadium, and today’s news is a significant step toward our goal of hosting a full stadium this fall. We recognize, however, that in order to return to all the things we enjoy doing, including attending professional sporting events, we must see continued success with vaccinations. We encourage all Minnesotans to get vaccinated as soon as they can.”

It’s a great message. And we encourage all Americans to get vaccinated as soon as they can. Whichever vaccine is available, get it. It’s the key to getting the world back to normal — and to filling football stadiums with fans.

In West Virginia, the age limit recently dropped to 50. So I got mine yesterday. It was simple, it was easy, and I feel fine.