A Russell Wilson restructuring would slam the door on 2021 trade talk

Posted by Mike Florio on March 13, 2021, 11:00 AM EST
New Orleans Saints v Seattle Seahawks
Russell Wilson‘s long-term status with the Seahawks has gotten extremely shaky. His short-term status has thus become murky. There’s one thing that can happen that would slam the door on talk of a Wilson trade in 2021.

As noted by Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, the Seahawks have the contractual right to restructure Wilson’s contract in order to create cap space. The not-uncommon term (the Cowboys, for example, secured that right in Dak Prescott‘s new deal) allows the team to convert salary and other compensation into a signing bonus that would be spread over multiple years, reducing the current-year cap charge.

Wilson has a 2021 cap charge of $32 million. He has a $19 million salary this year, with another $13 million flowing from his 2019 signing bonus of $65 million. The Seahawks could drop Wilson’s cap number by reducing his salary to $1.075 million (the minimum for players with seven or more years of experience) and shifting the remaining $17.925 million into a signing bonus.

By spreading the bonus over the three years left on his contract, Wilson’s 2021 cap number would drop from $32 million to $20.05 million. (Adding a voidable year or two would drop it even farther than that; it’s unclear whether the right to restructure includes a right to add voidable years.)

Regardless of whether the Seahawks choose to kick the salary-cap can by restructuring Wilson’s deal (they’re currently more than $21 million under the 2021 cap), doing so would mean that he’s not being traded. Why would the Seahawks pay as much as $17.925 million in salary before sending him to a new team?

Unless the new team would be adding even more trade compensation in order to inherit Wilson at a minimum salary and cap number of $1.075 million, the Seahawks have no reason to pay Wilson another penny until it’s certain he won’t be traded. Thus, if/when a restructuring happens, the potential Wilson trade window moves to 2022, at the earliest.

8 responses to “A Russell Wilson restructuring would slam the door on 2021 trade talk

  1. So you want them to restructure his contract to create cap space that they don’t need and make his cap hit higher if they trade him next year, just to prove a point?

  2. Wake me up when the Bears sign him. Let’s get it done before I have a chest grabber.

  3. Until anyone in the Seahawks org comes out and says “He’s our QB” or “He’s not being traded”, I will believe that he’s probably going to be traded. Way too much smoke.

  5. If they have the right to do it unilaterally (which sounds like what you’re saying), then there’s no hurry. If (big if) a team blows you away with a trade offer, you can take it. If the free agent class is just too good to pass up with teams cutting talent left and right, you can restructure then in order to get a maximum free agency haul to go all-in on 2021. Or you can keep an eye on the future and stay the course by not taking away future cap dollars. Flexibility is a good thing.

  6. bigo1960 says:
    March 13, 2021 at 11:36 am
    His dream is to end up in Vegas but sorry Russell that’s not going to happen.

    ***********************************************************************************
    Wow, you seem to know both Russell Wilson’s “dreams” and that he will never end up in Vegas. That’s some premium insider knowledge. Maybe YOU should hit Vegas.

  8. Discussing Seahawks salary cap issues is patently absurd. Injuries impose a far greater cap hit than anything else — paying a player who cannot play. An injury is effectively a reduction in both salary cap, and the subsequent capacity to hire top quality talent which directly equates to a reduction in roster size.

    At midseason 2020, Seahawks and 49ers were the most injured teams. That means the highest wate of salary cap and roster resources. Thus, the biggest problem is with the Strength & Conditioning unit, not with Russel Wilson’s demand to get saked less — because first string members of the offensive line are injured and absent.

    It is as though Pete Carroll keeps taking his car to a lousy mechanic, the car keeps breaking down, and he complains about missing meetings and practice due to a broken car that he neglects to get repaired PROPERLY. Same thing with player health.

    Pete Carroll treats players as an unlimited expendable resource, with a “next man up” attitude, when the league has established tremendous limits on player availability — roster size, salary cap, draft picks… A fundamental problem with Seahawks management is disregard of the simple fact that player health is directly proportional to team success.

    Watch the 2021 Seahawks once again for the third year in a row, self implode with mid-season injuries and late season loss of most running back talent. As Marshawn Lynch aptly said after the Super Blunder, “Football is a team sport.” And if you don’t have your best team to put on the field, due to injuries, you can’t win.

