Another Tom Brady rookie card, another record on the way

Getty Images

A Tom Brady rookie card recently sold for a record $1.32 million at auction. Another Tom Brady rookie card already is poised to break that record.

The card — a 200 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket — currently has a price of $2.145 million. The auction, through Lelands.com, remains open until April 2.

The enormous prices for old-school football cards are coming at a time when the NFT craze, something few seem to understand, is generating major prices for digital properties.

As Brady keeps adding to his legendary career, Brady memorabilia will only become more valuable.