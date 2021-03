Getty Images

After five years with the Chargers, veteran cornerback Casey Hayward will be moving on.

The Chargers are cutting Hayward.

Although the Chargers have plenty of cap space, they have apparently decided that Hayward isn’t worth the $9.75 million base salary he was scheduled to make in 2021.

Hayward was chosen to the Pro Bowl in both 2016 and 2017 but may be a bit past his prime at age 31.