Cleveland will not tender Tae Davis

Getty Images

The Browns will soon have an opening for a significant special teams role.

Cleveland will not tender restricted free agent linebacker Tae Davis, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Davis began his career with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga in 2018. When New York waived him midway through the 2019 season, Cleveland claimed him and he’s been with the Browns ever since.

Davis played 51 percent of the Browns’ special teams snaps in 2020, appearing in 13 games. He has 52 total tackles, a pair of passes defensed, and 2.0 sacks in 40 career games.