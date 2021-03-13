Giants, Nate Solder agree to new deal

Getty Images

The Giants were optimistic they could work out a deal to keep offensive tackle Nate Solder while lowering his salary cap number this season, and it appears that optimism was justified.

Solder and the Giants have agreed in principle to a new contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The terms of the deal have not been reported, but it’s safe to say Solder agreed to lower the $16.5 million salary cap number he was scheduled to have.

Solder opted out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he said this week that he wants to keep playing. It appears he’ll be back, protecting Daniel Jones‘ blind side.