Joe Judge stresses process, Dave Gettleman thinks Giants are almost there

Getty Images

Are the Giants contenders this year, or are they a rebuilding team with plenty of work to do? That may depend on whether you ask the G.M. or the head coach.

General Manager Dave Gettleman, who is 70 years old and heading into his fourth year on the job, sounds less patient than head coach Joe Judge, who is 39 years old and heading into his second year on the job. Tom Rock of Newsday noted that when Gettleman and Judge talked to the media this week, Judge took the long view while Gettleman sounded pressured to win now.

“I’m always a long-term-picture guy,” Judge said.

But Gettleman stated, “I think we’re just about there.”

It makes sense that they would both feel that way. Another season out of the playoffs for the Giants could easily cost Gettleman his job, and at his age it will almost certainly be his last G.M. job. But Judge seems to have the support of Giants ownership, to the extent that he could survive another bad season, and Judge likely has decades more coaching in his future.