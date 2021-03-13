Report: Chargers will not tender Cole Toner

Getty Images

The Chargers want to keep offensive lineman Cole Toner but not at the price of the restricted free agent tender.

Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports the Chargers are not tendering Toner.

Toner started three games at guard last season, his first career starts, and appeared in seven other games. He saw action on 295 offensive snaps and 25 on special teams in 2020.

He had played only 10 offensive snaps and 13 on special teams in his career before last season.

The Cardinals made Toner a fifth-round choice in 2015, and he played two games for Arizona in 2016. He spent time with the Bengals and Patriots in 2017 before initially landing with the Chargers on Nov. 7, 2017.