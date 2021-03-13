Steelers will not tender Ola Adeniyi

Getty Images

The Steelers may have to move on from one of their key special teams players.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Pittsburgh will not tender restricted free agent Ola Adeniyi in part due to salary cap restrictions.

The lowest tender amount for 2021 is $2.133 million. Ostensibly the Steelers could bring Adeniyi back for a lower salary, but the former undrafted free agent will be free to sign with any team.

Adeniyi has been with Pittsburgh since entering the league as a college free agent out of Toledo in 2018. He has played the majority of the Steelers’ special teams snaps in each of the least two years. He’s also served as a backup outside linebacker for the club, playing 14 percent of Pittsburgh’s defensive reps in 2020.