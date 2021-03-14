49ers set to re-sign Kyle Juszczyk

Getty Images

The 49ers said they would do everything they could to re-sign fullback Kyle Juszczyk before he could leave in free agency, and it appears they’ve done both that.

Although no official signing has been announced, 49ers General Manager John Lynch strongly hinted that it’s going to happen on Twitter.

“I’m thirsty. Niners fans, you want some ‘Juice?'” Lynch wrote, using Juszczyk’s nickname.

The 49ers previously signed Juszczyk to a four-year, $21 million deal that was the biggest ever given to a fullback. Now Juszczyk has played out that contract and would hit free agency on Wednesday, but it appears he’ll be staying put.

The 49ers have about $30 million in cap space and may have an active first week of free agency.