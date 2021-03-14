A.J. Bouye visiting Bengals

Getty Images

Free agent cornerback A.J. Bouye left the Raiders without a deal last week. It’s now onto Cincinnati.

Mike Klis of 9News reports Bouye is visiting the Bengals next.

Bouye, 29, became a free agent Feb. 10 when the Broncos cut him.

He ranks No. 45 on PFT’s list of the top free agents.

Bouye joined the Broncos last March in a trade with the Jaguars but played only seven games due to a shoulder injury and a suspension for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy. He has two games left on that suspension that he will serve at the start of the regular season.

Bouye had 23 tackles and six passes defensed in 2020.

He played four seasons with the Texans and three with the Jaguars before spending last season in Denver. Bouye’s only Pro Bowl appearance came in 201