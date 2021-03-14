Aaron Jones stays with Packers

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 14, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT
Packers running back Aaron Jones won’t hit free agency after all.

Jones revealed on Twitter that he is staying with the Packers. Agent Drew Rosenhaus told PFT that Jones will sign a four-year contract worth $48 million, with a $13 million signing bonus.

When the Packers decided not to use the franchise tag on Jones, many league observers thought that meant he was heading elsewhere. The Packers used a second-round draft pick on running back AJ Dillon last year, so that would have made it easier for Green Bay to say goodbye.

But instead the Packers will keep Jones in place and attempt to keep their offense largely intact, hoping that Aaron Rodgers‘ MVP play last year can continue this year, and that the Packers can go even further in the postseason, with all the pieces in place.

  2. hoping that Aaron Rodgers‘ MVP play last year can continue this year, and that the Packers can go even further in the postseason, with all the pieces in place

    ———————————————————

    Good luck with that kicking field goals in playoff games to lose by smaller margins

  3. Jones is a superbly talented and valuable back. I just thought the Packers could fill most of the hole he would leave in the offense and spend elsewhere.

  4. It Willl be interesting to see what the real money is, but he’s likely worth it. Makes that Dillon draft pick seem even more questionable.

  6. Awesome deal. Still in top peak years. And contributes to the passing game. Solid move GB.

  7. Good luck with that kicking field goals in playoff games to lose by smaller margins
    ——
    Had King not committed that idiotic PI Rodgers would have had the ball back with more than 2 min and 3 time outs….then people like you wouldn’t have anything to talk about.

  8. Good move by both sides. Jones has turned into a real star with the Packers.

  9. Wow. What a terrible signing. 12 mill a year for an RB2. No wonder they can never win it all.

  10. Good for him. I have to admit I was secretly hoping he would sign with the Seahawks when free agency begins this coming week. Still, glad a good player got his due. Hopefully, it’s real money.

  11. After months of the usual Packer trolls talking about how you don’t give a RB big $ second contracts these comments should be interesting.

  12. Break away backs that are a threat to take it to the house from anywhere on the field are a rare breed. His long runs make the Packer play action work. That makes him indispensable to this offense. Just hope he stays healthy enough that the salary is not a killer

  14. Remember all last week when cheese eaters were saying how giving a running back a 2nd contract was a mistake?

  15. Waytogo Gutey! Waytogo Aaron! Solid move for both. Vikings trolls around here show, once again, they don’t know football.

  16. And where does this money come from? Oh, never mind season tickets just went up. GB is going to be in cap hell again next year when they aren’t praying AR doesn’t get hurt and have to stick Love in. What a bunch of knuckle heads.

  17. I definitely have mixed emotions on this.
    Thrilled to have Aaron back in the fold, but I felt the position could have been addressed in the draft and with UFAs.
    Saving money wherever you can in today’s NFL is as vital as ever, especially this season.

    First of all, the talent and offensive stability Aaron Jones will bring to the Packers in the first couple years of this contract can’t be understated.
    He is a major part of this offense and he’ll bring a big boost to this team moving forward in 2021.

    13 million guaranteed is a small investment, so I’m pleased that he was so reasonable in negotiating with the team.
    I’m interested to see the details of the deal, and just what will be counted against the cap this season.
    Hopefully it won’t hamper us from addressing other problem areas.

    This is an obvious goodbye to Jamaal Williams, a solid contributor throughout his 4 years here.
    He will be missed.

