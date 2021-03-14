Bears agree to terms with Mario Edwards

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Mario Edwards won’t be hitting free agency, after all.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Bears have agreed to terms with Edwards on a multi-year deal.

A second-round pick of the Raiders in 2015, Edwards spent three years in Oakland before heading to the Giants for 2018, the Saints for 2019, and the Bears for 2020. He signed with Chicago three days after becoming a final-roster casualty in New Orleans.

Edwards played in 15 games last year for Chicago, registering a career-high four sacks.

His return to the Bears comes despite the fact that he has been suspended for the first two games of 2021 for violating the PED policy.