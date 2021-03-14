Bucs get creative with Tom Brady contract

Posted by Mike Florio on March 14, 2021, 11:40 AM EDT
After plenty of confusion regarding the new deal signed by Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, the details show some real creativity by the defending Super Bowl champions.

Albert Breer of SI.com has posted the full numbers, and PFT has confirmed that they are accurate. (Accuracy of reported contract numbers is hardly automatic these days, given that many are simply rushing to Twitter with whatever they’re told, without asking questions or listening to that little voice that suggests something may be amiss.)

Brady gets a $20 million signing bonus. However, $15 million won’t be paid until 2022. Brady also gets a $20 million roster bonus this month, along with a minimum salary of $1.075 million.

That’s a total of $41.075 million in 2021 earnings, with $26.075 million actually paid in 2021. (In contrast, Dak Prescott both will earn and be paid $75 million this year.)

In 2022, Brady will earn a base salary of $8.925 million — barring another raise, which is likely inevitable if the Bucs in another Super Bowl or get close to it. He’ll be paid $23.925 million in 2022.

The deal also has $9 million in performance and playoff incentives, with a schedule of extra payments each year that is identical to the amounts he earned in 2020 for winning the Super Bowl (ultimately, $2.25 million). The deal also pays $562,500 if Brady finishes in the top five in each of various categories: passer rating, touchdown passes (or if he has 25 or more), passing yards, completion percentage, or yards per attempt. (To earn the passing touchdowns and passing yards incentives, the Bucs also must improve their NFL rank in yards per rush, a device aimed at making the incentive “not likely to be earned,” and thus charged to next year’s cap.)

The deal also pays Brady roughly $1.5 million more if the NFL implements a seventeenth game in 2021 and 2022.

With three voidable years, the new deal still reduces Brady’s cap charge by $19.3 million. Eventually, there will be a cap reckoning of more than $20 million. By then, however, the cap should be much higher than it is now.

Brady could have asked for a lot more than $26.075 million in cash this year, given what he did for the team in 2020 and what he’ll do for revenue in 2021 and 2022. By keeping his earnings at $25 million per year at a time when the top of the market has moved $20 million higher, Brady enhances his chances of getting Super Bowl victory No. 8 and, possibly, Super Bowl victory No. 9.

7 responses to “Bucs get creative with Tom Brady contract

  1. Doesn’t the 20 mil roster bonus paid this month count on the 2021 cap? How is he creating cap space if it does?

  2. Dak Prescott both will earn and be paid $75 million this year.

    there is no way he “earns” 75 mill- he may be paid that but he is not earning that in a single year unless he throws for 20k yds, 75 TDs and 0 int’s AND wins the SB single handedly

  3. No surprises here. Jason Licht, who spent years at the elbow of Bill Belichick, is creative. Who would have guessed. Tom Brady, to whom money means very little and championships mean everything, gleefully accepts. Duh. Result: Buccaneers will be in prime position to repeat.

  5. “Jason Licht, who spent years at the elbow of Bill Belichick, is creative.”

    —————

    Every GM can be creative with Tom Brady.

  7. Changing the contract terms – making a salary a bonus, etc. let’s the team allocate some of the payment–even though paid now– to future years. Kinda like stealing from tomorrow, but I imagine each team has unique situation. Team could find itself not being able take advantage of future salary increases because that increase is being ate up by that Brady deal two years ago. Probably best to allocate the cost to the team year in which it’s being used.

