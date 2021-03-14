“Crickets” on the Russell Wilson trade front

Getty Images

It’s been 17 days since agent Mark Rodgers identified the four teams for which Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson would waive his no-trade clause. It’s been nine days since a report emerged that the Bears plan to make a run at a trade for Russell Wilson.

Currently, as one source with knowledge of the dynamics tells PFT, it’s “crickets” regarding a trade.

That doesn’t mean it won’t happen, but as the new league year approaches, common sense suggests it would be harder and harder to keep things quiet, especially if the Seahawks were talking to multiple teams. Still, until the Seahawks exercise their right to restructure Wilson’s contract, converting a large chunk of his $19 million salary to a signing bonus, a trade remains a possibility.

Unless the Seahawks and Wilson resolve any lingering issues (those issues have not been resolved yet), the potential for a divorce hovers over the organization. If it’s inevitable, why not do it now?

Consider how awkward things could get in 2021, given that the dysfunction has become evident. Questions constantly will be asked, and scrutiny relentlessly will follow everything the Seahawks and Wilson do. Short of a wire-to-wire special season, and any all struggles will be attributed in whole or in part to the fact that franchise and franchise quarterback aren’t on the same page.

None of it matters if none of the teams to which Wilson would accept a trade can or will make the Seahawks an offer they can’t or won’t refuse. With only the Bears, Raiders, and Saints remaining (there’s no way the Cowboys would do it after re-signing Dak Prescott), Wilson possibly would have to expand his universe of acceptable destinations in order to make a trade happen.

Maybe he would. Maybe he already has. Maybe Rodgers identified only four teams with the knowledge that there are others, too. And it may take others to have the draft capital and/or the desire to get the deal done, whether it’s the Jets (two first-round 2021 picks, including second overall), the Dolphins (two first-round 2021 picks, including third overall), or the Panthers (eighth overall pick, Teddy Bridgewater, and a burning desire to get a franchise quarterback).