Done deal: Kyle Juszczyk agrees to five-year contract with 49ers

Getty Images

It’s officially a done deal.

Nine hours after agent Joe Linta intimated 49ers General Manager John Lynch was premature in declaring an agreement with Kyle Juszczyk, Linta tweeted news of an agreement. The contract is for five years, and according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, it’s worth $27 million.

Juszczyk played 472 offensive snaps last season, which was 43 percent of the team’s snaps. He also saw action on 70 special teams snaps.

Juszczyk had 36 touches for 266 yards and six touchdowns last season.

He has spent the past four seasons with the 49ers, making the Pro Bowl each season. He also made the Pro Bowl in 2016, his final season in Baltimore.

Lynch alluded to a deal Sunday morning, tweeting, “I’m thirsty. Niners fans, you want some ‘Juice?’” Linta referenced Lynch’s tweet in a response, writing, “I would like juice, too. But it’s expensive at this time of year.”

Indeed, the deal makes Juszczyk the highest-paid fullback in the league. His previous four-year deal averaged $5.3 million a season.

Steelers fullback Derek Watt‘s deal averages $3.25 million per season with Vikings fullback CJ Ham at $3 million a season.

In four seasons in San Francisco, Juszczyk has 137 touches for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns.