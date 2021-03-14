Hunter Henry won’t rule out a return to the Chargers

Getty Images

Last year, the Chargers kept tight end Hunter Henry around with the franchise tag. This year, there’s still a chance that they’ll keep Henry with a new contract.

Henry recently told TMZ.com that he could still return to the Chargers, even though he wasn’t tagged for a second straight year.

“I will say I’m not ruling out the Chargers ,” Henry said. “I’m not ruling out the Chargers and I won’t rule out the Chargers.”

The main attraction would seem to be Justin Herbert, the quarterback Henry dubbed his favorite.

“I love Herbie,” Henry said. “That’s my guy.”

Whether Henry remains the Chargers’ guy remains to be seen. A second-round pick in 2016, Henry has caught 196 passes for 2,232 yards and 21 touchdowns in five seasons. He missed all of 2018 with a torn ACL. In 2020, he had a career-high 60 receptions.