Jets re-sign Vyncint Smith

The Jets will have wide receiver Vyncint Smith back for the 2021 season.

Smith was set for restricted free agency this offseason, but the team announced on Saturday that he has re-signed with the team. No terms were announced, but Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the deal has $70,000 in guaranteed money and incentives tied to Smith’s performance on the field.

Smith opened last season on injured reserve after having core muscle surgery. He returned to play in seven games, but only played 50 offensive snaps and 45 on special teams. He had one catch for 13 yards and returned two kickoffs for 23 yards.

With Smith back in the fold, Breshad Perriman is the only Jets receiver set for free agency.