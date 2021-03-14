Kyle Long has visits lined up with Raiders, Chiefs

Getty Images

As Kyle Long prepares to embark on his comeback, he’ll first visit the team for which his father, Howie, became a Hall of Famer.

Kyle Long will visit the Raiders, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. And possibly to help put the squeeze on the Raiders to get something done, Long’s next step will be Kansas City.

A first-round pick of the Bears in 2013, Long became a three-time Pro Bowler in his first three seasons as a guard and a tackle. He signed a long-term deal in 2016, and then had injury issues that limited him to eight games that year, 10 in 2017, eight in 2018, and four in 2019. He retired after the 2019 season.

Kyle and his brother Chris were both first-round picks. Chris became the NFL’s Man of the Year; he retired after the 2018 season.

Howie, a second-round pick in 1981, became an eight-time Pro Bowler, a three-time first-team All-Pro, the 1985 defensive player of the year, and a Hall of Famer in 2000.