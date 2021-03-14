No deal is done for 49ers and Kyle Juszczyk

Getty Images

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk may wind up re-signing with the 49ers, but no deal is done yet.

49ers General Manager John Lynch tweeted “I’m thirsty. Niners fans, you want some ‘Juice?'” early on Sunday morning and the reference to Juszczyk’s nickname led many to believe that he’d be re-signing with the 49ers. Juszczyk’s agent Joe Linta referenced Lynch’s tweet in a response saying that his client remains on track for free agency.

“I would like juice, too. But it’s expensive at this time of year,” Linta said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Linta and the 49ers are set to talk again on Sunday afternoon. If that conversation does not end with an agreement about a new contract, the 31 other teams in the league are free to get in contact with Juszczyk and Linta when the negotiating window opens on Monday.