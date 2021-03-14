Patriots trade Marcus Cannon to Texans

Getty Images

The Patriots and Texans have agreed to a trade.

Offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, who has played his entire career in New England, is being traded to Houston for a swap of draft picks, according to multiple reports.

The move comes days after the Patriots traded for offensive tackle Trent Brown from the Raiders. That move made Cannon expendable.

The Texans have been looking to beef up their offensive line. They may hope that a better line could make quarterback Deshaun Watson more willing to play for them.

Cannon, a cancer survivor, opted out of the 2020 season because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.