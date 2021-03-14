Report: Eagles looking for third- or fourth-round pick for Zach Ertz

Getty Images

The Eagles are set to trade quarterback Carson Wentz when the new league year gets underway this week, but there’s no deal in place for tight end Zach Ertz at this point.

Reports that a trade involving Ertz might be close bubbled up a week ago because multiple teams had been calling about a deal for the veteran. Nothing has happened, however, and the Eagles’ asking price might be the reason for the inaction.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Eagles are looking for a pick in the third- or fourth-round in exchange for Ertz. Pelissero adds that Ertz is “increasingly impatient” about getting something done and that the Eagles maintain they will not release him.

Ertz is due to make $8.5 million in 2021 and it is the final year of his current contract. He had 36 catches for 355 yards and a touchdown while missing five games with an ankle injury in 2020.