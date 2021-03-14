Report: Vikings restructuring Anthony Barr’s contract

Getty Images

The Vikings are working on a restructured contract for linebacker Anthony Barr.

The reworked deal will reduce Barr’s $12.3 million salary but makes him a free agent in 2022, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

It will help the Vikings’ salary cap situation for this year, while getting Barr two years closer to free agency. He had three years left on his deal.

Barr, who turns 29 this week, tore a pectoral muscle in Week 2 against the Colts and spent the rest of 2020 on injured reserve.

The four-time Pro Bowl linebacker was Mike Zimmer’s first draft choice in 2014 when the Vikings made the former UCLA standout the ninth overall selection. Barr has served as a defensive captain the past three seasons.

In his seven seasons, Barr has 423 tackles, 15 sacks, two interceptions, eight forced fumbles and 26 pass breakups.