Taysom Hill creates $7.75 million in cap space with restructuring

Posted by Mike Florio on March 14, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT
New Orleans Saints v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

With Drew Brees finally retired, the Saints can get to work on their post-Brees quarterback plan.

Step one: Sign Taysom Hill to a new contract that isn’t really a new contract.

The carefully crafted initial tweet from Adam Schefter of ESPN says that the “[d]etails are great,” and that it’s a four-year $140 million extension. Although Schefter can perhaps find some plausible deniability in the precise meaning of “great,” it’s all fake and it’s all phony. The restructuring is a device for creating 2021 cap space, and nothing more.

The four-year extension, which pays out $35 million per year, is fully voidable. Schefter eventually mentions that, but there will be a percentage of media and fans who fail to fully understand what’s happening; based on his initial tweet, some will think the Saints are paying Hill $35 million per year when they most definitely aren’t.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Hill simply gets the $12.159 million he was supposed to earn this year. The addition of the four phony years, regardless of fake salaries, allows for the creation of $7.75 million in cap space.

As the source explained it when asked point blank what Hill gets, Hill gets what he was due to get in fully-guaranteed fashion. Indirectly, he gets the benefit of extra cap dollars for a team desperate both to comply with the cap and to have enough space to maneuver.

He will never get $140 million over four years under this deal. Presumably, the Saints could have picked any number they wanted. The number chosen, coupled with the carefully reckless way the numbers initially were presented, will result in some mistakenly thinking that Hill is getting paid obscenely more than he is.

13 responses to “Taysom Hill creates $7.75 million in cap space with restructuring

  1. Loomis 100% put 140 million in there just for all the loser salary cap “experts” online (cough Geoff Schwartz) who continually whine about how much Taysom is paid.

    Expert troll job.

  3. This is the kind of “accounting” that should be banned, the phony years voidable and non guarannteed contracts are just too easy for teams to slink through loopholes to “comply” with the cap- either it’s areal cap or it’s not take out the slithery language

  4. This stuff is getting a little ridiculous. Can we just sign Kirk to a 20 year contract and make 19 of the years voidable so his cap hit is only a couple mil?

  7. The same guy New Orleans front office wanted two first round draft picks for a couple years ago? What a joke that was.

  9. Lol this is the same type of deal Brady signed. One was praised and one being called phoney-baloney.

  12. Yeah…sometimes tells me this whole “voidable years” mechanic is gonna go away in the near future.

  13. kevines255 says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:58 pm
    This stuff is getting a little ridiculous. Can we just sign Kirk to a 20 year contract and make 19 of the years voidable so his cap hit is only a couple mil?

    ————————————————————————–

    Kirk Cousins is just a garbage time stat QB, Kirk only wins against the poorer defenses in the NFL and is a loser in games won. Kirk Cousins is a career .500 (51-51-2. Kirk Cousins has just one winning season and one playoff win. Kirk Cousins is a cash cow! Stat doesn’t play in January…

