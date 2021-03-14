Washington keeps kicker Dustin Hopkins

Getty Images

Kicker Dustin Hopkins will stick around for a seventh season in Washington.

Hopkins, who was slated to become a free agent on Wednesday, has agreed to a new deal, JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com reports.

Hopkins had a mediocre season in 2020, making 79 percent of his field goals and 94 percent of his extra points, with 83 percent of his kickoffs going for touchbacks.

The 30-year-old Hopkins was originally a sixth-round draft pick of the Bills out of Florida State. He spent 2013 in Buffalo and was out of the league in 2014 but has been in Washington since 2015.