Bengals add Trey Hendrickson

Carl Lawson has left Cincinnati. Trey Hendrickson has taken his place.

NFL Media reports that the Bengals have agreed to terms with the former Saints pass rusher on a four-year, $60 million deal. The contract pays out $32 million in the first two years.

Hendrickson’s arrival comes after Lawson agreed to terms with the Jets.

A third-round pick in 2017, Hendrickson started 15 regular-season games in 2020 and notched 15.5 sacks. He had 6.5 in three prior seasons combined.

For the Bengals, it’s an uncharacteristic first-day splash. Over four years, the $15 million matches the annual amount on the three-year deal to which Lawson agreed with the Jets.